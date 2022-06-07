Bruce Arians Back At Bucs Practice: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 28 Bruce Arians the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Bruce Arians is no longer the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but make no mistake, he remains involved in their operations.

On Tuesday, a photo of Arians at the first minicamp practice of the offseason surfaced on social media.

Buccaneers fans were thrilled to see Arians back on the sidelines once again.

"Love me some BA," a Buccaneers fan tweeted. "Looks like he’s in good shape to. Love that he’s still involved."

"This makes me happy," a second Bucs fan said.

"I'll miss watching him coach," another fan wrote.

In late March, Arians announced that he would be stepping down from his role as the head coach of the Buccaneers. He's still with the team though as a senior football consultant.

With Arians no longer in charge, Todd Bowles will be calling the shots for the Buccaneers.

Only time will tell if Bowles can lead the Buccaneers to another NFC South title.