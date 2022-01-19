The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Bruce Arians’ Punishment

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Bruce Arians.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians will head into this weekend’s divisional round playoff game a little lighter in his bank account.

Arians was fined $50,000 today for striking safety Andrew Adams in the helmet during Tampa Bay’s wild card win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Arians said postgame he did not regret what he did and that his intention was to prevent Adams from getting a penalty for pulling players off the pile.

It’s not that surprising that the NFL fined Arians, but 50 grand does seem steeper than we expected. Since the news was announced, various analysts have expressed their opinions on why they felt the punishment was justified or why they thought it was too harsh.

For what it’s worth, Arians doesn’t seem too receptive to paying up, telling reporters he will appeal the penalty.

We’d expect Arians to lose the appeal and eventually cough up the money. He makes millions of dollars per year, so he can afford to surrender $50,000 even if he might not want to.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.