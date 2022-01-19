Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians will head into this weekend’s divisional round playoff game a little lighter in his bank account.

Arians was fined $50,000 today for striking safety Andrew Adams in the helmet during Tampa Bay’s wild card win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Arians said postgame he did not regret what he did and that his intention was to prevent Adams from getting a penalty for pulling players off the pile.

It’s not that surprising that the NFL fined Arians, but 50 grand does seem steeper than we expected. Since the news was announced, various analysts have expressed their opinions on why they felt the punishment was justified or why they thought it was too harsh.

BA was asked Monday if he has any regrets:

“No, I’ve seen enough dumb [things]. You can’t pull guys out of a pile. We just got a big play, great field position, and he’s trying to pull a guy out of a pile and I was trying to knock him off of that guy so he didn’t get a penalty.” https://t.co/9iDKOfkfBn — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 19, 2022

I was shocked this didn't dominate the news cycle on Monday https://t.co/4OeelN5dwc — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) January 19, 2022

Is a 69-year-old man going to hurt an NFL player by slapping his helmet? No. But the NFL says players can't taunt because it sends the wrong message to youth football players. I don't want youth football coaches doing this, so NFL coaches shouldn't either. https://t.co/AFQyHrvkX2 — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 19, 2022

Arians says he was trying to prevent a penalty by smacking safety Andrew Adams in the helmet and elbowing him. Instead, a rare fine from the NFL for a coach's actions with his own player. https://t.co/twuUVQMJ05 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2022

This is so ridiculous lol https://t.co/d8WnOf1C0i — Taylor Jenkins (@TJenkinsTampa) January 19, 2022

You gotta be kidding me 😂😂😂 https://t.co/WTYzeCoKvp — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) January 19, 2022

For what it’s worth, Arians doesn’t seem too receptive to paying up, telling reporters he will appeal the penalty.

Bruce Arians on his $50,000 fine from NFL for slapping a player's helmet: "I'll appeal it. It ain't got nothing to do with the game, so we're good." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 19, 2022

We’d expect Arians to lose the appeal and eventually cough up the money. He makes millions of dollars per year, so he can afford to surrender $50,000 even if he might not want to.