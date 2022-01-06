NFL World Reacts To Bruce Arians’ Text Messages

The Antonio Brown saga has taken yet another interesting turn. On Thursday morning, the All-Pro wide receiver decided to release his text messages with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians prior to Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

If these messages are truly from Arians, then it appears there’s more to the story than the NFL world originally thought.

“This is BA. Make sure you’re ready to go tomorrow. We ARE NOT resting for the playoffs,” Arians’ first text to Brown allegedly read.

Brown then responded: “I’m all in coach really (can’t) get to full speed I wanna win wanna be there if I wake up tomorrow feel better I’ll be ready kinda rolled it outside on 2pt play I want what’s best for team (let me know) when you free I’ll call u.”

Then, Arians issued the following message: “Come see me in the morning. We’ll talk it out. Definitely want you with us in case you’re ready.”

These messages would indicate that Brown wasn’t at 100 percent heading into Week 17. If that’s the case, he probably shouldn’t have been active.

Nonetheless, it’s very clear that NFL analysts and fans are intrigued by this story. Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus tweeted: “I love the ‘text messages released’ stage of any saga.”

I love the 'text messages released' stage of any saga. https://t.co/3YSq1AYI0c — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) January 6, 2022

After seeing these text messages, some fans are now starting to side with Brown.

“Antonio Brown not playing around this morning,” one fan said.

Antonio Brown not playing around this morning: https://t.co/OhGe5kzY2a — Talks With T-Time Podcast (@TalkWithTTimeP1) January 6, 2022

“This is not a good look,” another fan said. “Glad I gave AB the benefit of the doubt on last nights pod. As crazy as the situation seemed, there is always two stories.”

Ooooff, this is not a good look… glad I gave AB the benefit of the doubt on last nights Pod. As crazy as the situation seemed, there is always two stories. @OffensivePoints https://t.co/g4IhYQNxZ8 — Josh Hall (@JosHallSTL) January 6, 2022

“He got the receipts,” a third fan said in response to the messages.

he got the receipts https://t.co/FHW9siFSgU — BruhMatic (@ReasonableSpout) January 6, 2022

Browns’ attorney has already issued a statement on this situation, accusing Arians of pressuring Brown to play while injured.

It’ll be interesting to see if the NFL launches an investigation into this matter.