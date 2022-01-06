NFL World Reacts To Bruce Arians’ Latest Admission

On Thursday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally released wide receiver Antonio Brown. Shortly after the move was announced, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians addressed the media.

Arians explained his side to this story. He claims Brown refused to go in the game on Sunday after complaining about a lack of targets.

“He was very upset at halftime about who was getting targeted…he refused to go in the game,” Arians told reporters. “That’s when I said, ‘you’re done, get the f out of here.'”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brown was agitated about not getting the targets that he was expecting during the game against the New York Jets. He allegedly had to be calmed down at halftime.

Brown’s side to the story doesn’t match up with what Arians just said. While there’s no telling which story is a more accurate depiction of what transpired on Sunday, it sounds like some fans believe Arians.

“And this sounds so much more believable than the team who had him on the injury report didn’t know he was injured,” one fan said.

“Notice now everyone is saying he never told trainers or medical personnel,” another fan said. “They’d be lying if they said coaches didn’t know. I’m picking up what you’re putting down. Sound a lot more reserved today too.”

Not everyone believes Arians’ side to the story.

“This dude is not telling the whole truth,” a fan tweeted.

“Took him four days to make up that lie,” a second fan said.

Arians and the Buccaneers probably want to move on from this situation as soon as possible. That won’t happen, though.

Brown and his camp have already made it clear they’re frustrated with the way last Sunday’s game was handled. It’s unlikely they just let this matter go.