NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers’ Significant Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are down another receiver after Chris Godwin went down a few weeks ago.

Cyril Grayson Jr. injured his hamstring during the game against Carolina and has been ruled out for the rest of the evening.

WR Cyril Grayson Jr. is OUT for the remainder of the game (hamstring). pic.twitter.com/xqkyhi0g3b — xz – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 9, 2022

Grayson Jr. caught the game-winning touchdown last week against the Jets with less than 30 seconds remaining. It got the Bucs to 12-4 after they were trailing the entire game.

He’s appeared in just three games this season but has 80+ yards in two of them. Coming into this game, Grayson Jr. had 212 yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions.

The NFL world wasn’t happy with Grayson Jr. being ruled out as the Bucs are now down to Mike Evans and that’s almost it.

Tampa Bay is down 7-3 as halftime is on the horizon. You can see the rest of the game on FOX (if it’s on in your region).