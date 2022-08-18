NFL World Reacts To Bucs' Significant Injury News

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) during an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers on December 26, 2021, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Training camp continues to haunt the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During the early stages of training camp, Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen suffered a season-ending knee injury. Unfortunately, the hits just keep on coming for the Buccaneers.

Wide receiver Tyler Johnson suffered a lower body injury during one-on-one drills this morning. A few moments later, Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum tweaked his hamstring.

To make matters worse, All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs left Thursday's practice with a left core injury. This injury was sustained during a pass rush drill.

Buccaneers fans are understandably frustrated by all these injuries.

"Jesus Christ," one fan said. "This is getting ridiculous. End the practice now!"

"My expectations on this season, just based on training camp and all the injuries, get lower and lower every day," a second Bucs fan tweeted.

"This keeps getting worse," another fan wrote. "Hope it's not serious."

It's possible Johnson, McCollum and Wirfs avoided long-term injuries. Regardless, this is an awful start to Thursday's practice for the Buccaneers.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles should provide updates on these injuries once practice is over.