NFL World Reacts To Bucs' Stunning Collapse Today

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Logan Wilson #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals forces a fumble by Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers jumped out to a 17-0 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals with 1:39 remaining in the first half, and all seemed well.

What has happened since, however, is stunning. Cincinnati has reeled off 27 unanswered points and currently leads 27-17 early in the fourth quarter.

In the second half alone, the Bucs have turned the ball over on their first four possessions: once on downs, twice via fumble and once on a Tom Brady interception. The Bengals turned those miscues into 24 points.

The magnitude of this collapse and how swiftly it all unfolded has not gone unnoticed by media and fans.

"This is an absolutely epic collapse by the Bucs," said college basketball writer Rick Broering.

"Even by 2022 Bucs standards, a truly remarkable collapse," echoed draft analyst Jon Ledyard.

"Truly a remarkable collapse by the Bucs. All time stuff. Can’t wait to finish 7-10 and host a playoff game," said Tampa Bay fan Chris Metzler.

Things look dire right now to Tampa Bay, but we've seen them pull off seemingly miraculous comebacks this season against the Rams and Saints.

Does Tom Brady have another one in him this afternoon? Tune to CBS and find out.