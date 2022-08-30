NFL World Reacts To Bucs' Stunning Release News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans cheer during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shocked the NFL world this Tuesday, releasing wide receiver Tyler Johnson.

Johnson was drafted by the Buccaneers in 2020. During his rookie season, he hauled in 12 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

Tampa Bay received a bit more production out of Johnson in 2021, as the Minnesota product had 36 receptions for 360 yards.

Although the Buccaneers had a few wide receivers ahead of Johnson on the depth chart, no one really expected them to outright release him.

"This one is a legit surprise," Albert Breer said.

"This is the rare player that might be worth claiming and putting on your 53 even though he hasn’t been with your offense in camp," Adam Hoge said in response to the news. "Johnson is a solid WR who could benefit from a bigger opportunity somewhere else."

"This might be the biggest surprise of the day given the talent level Johnson has and how good he looked in the preseason for Tampa," one person tweeted. "He’ll get scooped QUICK."

"Cowboys better be on that phone," another person wrote.

The Buccaneers' receiving corps was already loaded with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage and Julio Jones.

Johnson could, in theory, benefit from going to a team that doesn't have as much depth at wide receiver.