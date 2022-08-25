NFL World Reacts To Bucs Wide Receiver Cut News

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 30: A general view of Raymond James Stadium during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 30, 2014 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a notable move this Thursday, waiving wide receiver Cyril Grayson. He was released with an injury designation.

Grayson appeared in five games for the Buccaneers last season, hauling in 10 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

The Buccaneers needed to make room on their roster for linebacker Genard Avery. Clearly, the front office thought Grayson was expendable.

Tampa Bay fans are a tad upset that Grayson was released this Thursday.

"Grayson had some nice moments last season with Brady," one fan tweeted. "Thought he was a dark horse to make the roster."

"Hopefully we can bring him back on P-Squad," a second fan said.

Despite releasing Grayson, the Buccaneers have a very deep receiving corps.

Tampa Bay's wide receiver room currently features Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones and Russell Gage.

The Buccaneers also have Tyler Johnson, Scott Miller, Jaelon Darden and Breshad Perriman vying for a spot on the 53-man roster.