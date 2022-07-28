NFL World Reacts To Concerning Bucs Injury News

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: A general view of the field taken during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Seahawks defeated the Buccaneers 10-6. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

During this Thursday's practice session for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen went down with a knee injury. As a result, he had to be carted off the field.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that he's unsure about the severity of Jensen's injury. The team will have Jensen go through tests this afternoon.

Jensen is one of the most important players on Tampa Bay's roster. Losing him would be a huge blow to the offensive line.

NFL fans are obviously concerned about Jensen's health. It's tough to see a player go down this early in training camp.

Here are some reactions to the Jensen news:

Jensen is considered one of the toughest players in the NFL. The fact that he needed to be carted off into the training room isn't a great sign.

That being said, it's too early to determine how much time Jensen will miss because of this injury.

Hopefully, Jensen dodged a major bullet and will only miss a short period of time.