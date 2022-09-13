NFL World Reacts To Concerning Tom Brady, Gisele News

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability) Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Tom Brady's relationship with Gisele Bundchen has been a major talking point for the past few weeks. It has been reported that they argued over the quarterback's decision to come out of retirement.

In a recent interview with ELLE, Bundchen opened up about this matter. She admit that she has concerns about the violent nature of football - especially since Brady is now 45 years old.

"Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again," she said. "But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Despite these concerns, Brady came out of retirement so he can play quarterback for the Buccaneers yet again.

NFL fans aren't really shocked by the way this whole situation played out. Brady's passion for the game is second to none.

"That man doesn't care," one fan said.

"I understand both sides," a second fan wrote. "She’s concerned , he’s older now & I get it . But that’s all Tom knows . Football is HIS identity."

Brady and the Buccaneers kicked off the regular season with a win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Next up for the Buccaneers is a showdown with the New Orleans Saints.