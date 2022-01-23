NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Performance Sunday

Having Sunday Night Football in the early afternoon may feel unfamiliar to most NFL fans. But one familiar thing is Cris Collinsworth and his color commentary that they all seem to despise.

Collinsworth and Al Michaels have the call for today’s big Rams-Bucs game in the Divisional Round. The winner hosts the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game next week.

But NFL fans haven’t been enjoying Collinsworth’s commentary on the game. Whether it’s his unashamed reverence for Tom Brady or his oddly specific commentary on Rams wideout Cooper Kupp, fans just can’t seem to wait for Collinsworth to stop talking.

In fairness, fans always seem to have some sort of complaint whenever he’s on the call for SNF. But the criticism is a lot more specific this time around:

Oh god I just realized that if the Super Bowl is Bengals-49ers, NBC has the game so Cris Collinsworth would be on the call. — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) January 23, 2022

Cris Collinsworth is a FAN of Cooper Kupp — Justin Van Zuiden (@stlcardinals84) January 23, 2022

I just know that Cris Collinsworth genuflects every time he says those reverent words, "Tom Brady". — Topher_Lange (@LangeTopher) January 23, 2022

Brady: *screams in agony* cris collinsworth: ya kno AL, im not sure why this guy would ever retire, he’s just having too much fun! — bounty hunted mystery man (@fishingtons) January 23, 2022

Cris Collinsworth we know you’re a Brady stan, but sheesh stop making it so obvious! #LARvsTB — Yanuca Dakota (@Yanuca3) January 23, 2022

*Anyone throws a ball* Cris Collinsworth: “Wow just like Patrick Mahomes.” — Aaron Plenske (@Plenskemania) January 23, 2022

Hardly a Sunday goes by without fans complaining about Cris Collinsworth. For whatever reason, the man just doesn’t seem to be as unassailable as the late-great John Madden was in that same role a decade ago.

But NBC loves Collinsworth, even if the fans don’t seem to. Maybe the hate itself is what helps drive the ratings and keeps him employed…

Whatever the case may be, we’ll be seeing more of Collinsworth in just a few weeks. NBC will be broadcasting the Super Bowl this year.

We haven’t heard the last of Cris Collinsworth this playoff cycle.