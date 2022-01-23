The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Performance Sunday

NBC announcer Cris Collinsworth on Sunday night.LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: MNF staff Cris Collinsworth during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 08, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Having Sunday Night Football in the early afternoon may feel unfamiliar to most NFL fans. But one familiar thing is Cris Collinsworth and his color commentary that they all seem to despise.

Collinsworth and Al Michaels have the call for today’s big Rams-Bucs game in the Divisional Round. The winner hosts the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game next week.

But NFL fans haven’t been enjoying Collinsworth’s commentary on the game. Whether it’s his unashamed reverence for Tom Brady or his oddly specific commentary on Rams wideout Cooper Kupp, fans just can’t seem to wait for Collinsworth to stop talking.

In fairness, fans always seem to have some sort of complaint whenever he’s on the call for SNF. But the criticism is a lot more specific this time around:

Hardly a Sunday goes by without fans complaining about Cris Collinsworth. For whatever reason, the man just doesn’t seem to be as unassailable as the late-great John Madden was in that same role a decade ago.

But NBC loves Collinsworth, even if the fans don’t seem to. Maybe the hate itself is what helps drive the ratings and keeps him employed…

Whatever the case may be, we’ll be seeing more of Collinsworth in just a few weeks. NBC will be broadcasting the Super Bowl this year.

We haven’t heard the last of Cris Collinsworth this playoff cycle.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.