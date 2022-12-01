NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Police Standoff Report

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on after a win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Things have gone from bad to worse for former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown.

It was reported Thursday morning that a warrant for Brown's arrest has been issued in Florida. A few hours later, ABC News announced that Tampa Police have been trying to get the All-Pro to come out of his house.

The police reportedly used a megaphone to call out Brown. At one point, they yelled, "We're not going anywhere."

Tampa Police were denied a temporary extreme risk protection order for Brown. In the request, they said Brown had access to two guns.

Football fans are worried about this standoff between Brown and the Tampa Police Department.

"Damn this could end badly," one person said.

Another person commented, "This is going to end poorly… maybe not today, but…"

"I shouldn't be shocked at this headline but...," a fan tweeted.

Court documents state that Brown locked the mother of his children out of her house in Tampa. He allegedly tossed her belongings and threatened to shoot her.

We'll provide updates on Brown when they're available.