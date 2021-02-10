NFL World Reacts To Epic Tom Brady Parade Video

On Wednesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs with an incredible boat parade.

Tampa Bay went away from the natural route with a Super Bowl parade where thousands of fans could attend. Instead, the Buccaneers opted to a hold a socially distanced parade instead.

Hundreds of boats flocked to the water for an aquatic parade – which can pose interesting challenges on its own. Tom Brady has celebrated plenty of Super Bowl wins in the past, but it’s clear there’s a special emphasis on this one.

The Super Bowl MVP appeared to be enjoying the day. When it was time to get off the boat, Brady needed a little extra assistance walking on dry land.

Fans loved seeing Tom Brady look a little shaky coming off the boat.

exactly 3 white claws later… https://t.co/Fk9NCpHGgQ — Casey Neistat (@Casey) February 10, 2021

Brady wasn’t the only one struggling a little bit while celebrating the team’s impressive Super Bowl victory. Earlier in the day, wide receiver Scotty Miller reportedly dropped fellow wide receiver Chris Godwin‘s phone into the water this afternoon.

After two decades of doing things Bill Belichick’s way in New England, Brady is finally letting loose in Tampa Bay. He seems to be liking life in Florida so far.

Brady made it clear he will be back with the Buccaneers in 2021. Perhaps he’ll be back celebrating another title in about 365 days.