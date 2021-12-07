NFL World Reacts To ESPN Computer Super Bowl Prediction

Now that Week 13 is officially in the books, ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its odds for each potential Super Bowl matchup. As of now, the most likely Super Bowl matchup involves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots.

The thought of Tom Brady taking on Bill Belichick with the Lombardi Trophy on the line seems too good to be true for some fans.

“This would be absolutely unbelievable,” an NFL fan tweeted in response to the FPI’s updated matchups.

“This would be insane,” a Patriots fan said.

There are definitely some NFL fans who are tired of seeing Brady and Belichick in the big game. If this matchup were to come to fruition, they’d most likely feel like they’re watching a nightmare unfold right before their eyes.

“I speak for all of America when I say: we’ve been through enough,” one fan said. “Please spare us this Super Bowl. Please.”

“Absolutely not,” another fan replied. “The hardest of passes from me on this one.”

The Buccaneers and Patriots faced off earlier this year. Brady and the Bucs managed to escape Gillette Stadium with a 19-17 victory.

Since that matchup, the Patriots have looked significantly better. They’ve won their last seven games because their defense is playing at an elite level and Mac Jones is playing mistake-free football.

Would you want to see the Buccaneers and the Patriots square off in the Super Bowl?