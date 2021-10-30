NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Antonio Brown News

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some tough news about star wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury and was spotted on a crutch at practice earlier this week.

It’s a big loss for the Buccaneers offense, even though the team has plenty of other weapons. After struggling to pick up the offense last season, Brown and Brady were torching opposing defenses this year.

As the Buccaneers gear up to face off against the New Orleans Saints, fans of the latter know they’re catching a break.

“This was obvious, but the Saints not having to deal with Antonio Brown is significant to say the least,” one Saints fan said. “He is their deep threat / X-Factor, a guy that would’ve given Paulson Adebo fits if he played. Time to see how he fares against Chris Godwin.”

Other fans know Mike Evans could be in for another big game with Brown out of the starting lineup.

“Mike Evans fantasy owners assemble,” another fan said.

Brown, a six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, was a candidate to go on IR. However, with the Buccaneers bye week looming, the team is hoping to wait to see if he’ll be able to heal up over the next three weeks.

So far this season, he has 29 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns.