NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Leonard Fournette News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette on the field during an NFL game.TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 20: Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers 31-17 at Raymond James Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Friday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some promising news about running back Leonard Fournette.

It seemed like “Playoff Lenny” would be back on the field for last weekend’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, a hamstring injury that limited him over the last few weeks of the regular season kept him out of that game as well.

Heading into a huge showdown with the Los Angeles Rams, though, it sounds like Fournette will be back on the field. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Fournette should play this weekend.

Rapoport left room for a potential setback that could keep Playoff Lenny off the field. However, he seemed confident that the Buccaneers will have their No. 1 running back this weekend.

Of course, Buccaneers fans were pleased with the news.

“Underdog Bucs,” said one fan – even though the Buccaneers are three-point favorites heading into the game.

One fan is happy to see that Fournette, San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry will all likely be back this weekend.

“Let’s gooo These divisional games are going to be Crazy and Derrick Henry is back at practice as well!” the fan said.

Fournette’s presence on the field would be a massive addition for the Bucs. The team managed just fine against the Eagles, but the Rams defense is a different beast.

Who will get the win?

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.