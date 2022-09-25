NFL World Reacts To Horrifying Bucs Visual On Sunday

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

There is a lot of buzz around today's Bucs-Packers game in Tampa, in some cases literally.

Before the game, television cameras captured a terrifying image: a hive of bees inside one of the goalposts at Raymond James Stadium.

We're not sure how long the bees have been there, but there's a lot of them. Hopefully the Bucs can do something about them before the game is over.

A still shot of the horde is being passed around Twitter, thanks to Pro Football Talk. Most of the responses to it involve humor or abject horror.

In non-bee matters, the Packers are leading the Bucs 7-3 in the first quarter. Tom Brady led his team to a field goal on its opening possession, but Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay responded with a touchdown drive, capped off by Rodgers connecting with rookie Romeo Doubs for six points.

You can watch Bucs-Packers on FOX.