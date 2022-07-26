NFL World Reacts To Julio Jones, Buccaneers News

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 16: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Julio Jones wants a chance to play with one of the all-time great quarterbacks.

Just moments ago, Jones signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He joins an already elite unit with plenty of talented pass-catchers. Jones could be play a key role in the Tampa Bay offense later this fall.

"Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. The soon-to-be 45-year Tom Brady now will have a chance to throw to the 33-year-old Jones," said ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"I can confirm the Bucs are signing receiver Julio Jones to a one-year contract. On eve of training camp, another huge weapon for Tom Brady -- he's 33, with seven Pro Bowls and 13,330 career receiving yards. @AdamSchefter had it first," said Greg Auman.

"Will be very interesting how he fits into the depth chart. The slot has been Godwin's for a while now, so maybe he'll assume the Perriman role of being the outside receiver opposite of Mike? Also curious who's considered the 3rd or 4th option between himself and Gage," a fan wrote.

"Lets go!!!!!! I love this right here. Love it. Godwin healthy Mike eating. Who would cover Julio? He’s gonna get this balls that would’ve went to AB. Now if miller steps up like 2020. Super bowl bound. Take my bets now," another fan commented.

A big signing for Tampa Bay and a new opportunity for Julio Jones.