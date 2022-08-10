NFL World Reacts To The Julio Jones' Practice Highlight

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (85) runs with the ball during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 06, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady's connection with Julio Jones appears to be in mid-season form.

During a joint practice between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins this Wednesday, Jones made a jaw-dropping reception down the left sideline.

Jones had a disappointing 2021 season due to injuries, there's no denying it. However, it seems like the former All-Pro wideout is once again at full strength.

If Jones is back to 100 percent, he could play a significant role for the Buccaneers this season.

Here are some reactions to Jones' catch during this Wednesday's joint practice:

Jones may not be in his prime anymore, but Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles recently raved about the veteran pass catcher.

"We can use him all over the field,” Bowles said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “He’s not just a red zone guy. He can still run. He’s got moves. He can run by people. He can catch. He can block. He still has the whole gamut when you talk about his game and we can use him anywhere we want to use him. That’s the beauty of it."

The NFL world will get to see Jones in action when the Buccaneers face the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener on Sept. 11.