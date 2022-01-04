NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Antonio Brown News

Immediately after the Buccaneers-Jets game on Sunday afternoon, Bruce Arians told the media Antonio Brown is no longer on the team. The league’s transaction wire, however, begs to differ.

For the second day in a row, Brown’s name did not appear on the NFL wire, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter. That means the Buccaneers haven’t officially released him from their roster.

While that could change in the near future, the fact that Tampa Bay hasn’t parted ways with Brown yet is quite interesting.

NFL fans believe the Buccaneers are refusing to cut Brown because they don’t want him to sign with another team before the playoffs begin.

“They aren’t gonna cut him just to let him sign with another team at this stage,” one fan replied to Schefter’s report. “Just hang onto him until the year is over, don’t let him suit up, then cut him.”

“What are they waiting for? Trying to get him right because they need him,” another fan said.

“If AB plays another game for the Bucs we will have seen it all folks,” a fan responded.

The Buccaneers might be “done” with Brown, but if they release him, he could sign with another team fairly soon. NFL insider Josina Anderson recently said that Brown would have options if he’s interested in playing again this year.

“If Antonio Brown wants a job on another team in the NFL, he can have one,” Anderson tweeted on Tuesday morning. “That is not an opinion. That is what I know.”

It’ll be interesting to see how this situation in Tampa plays out.