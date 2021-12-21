NFL World Reacts To Latest Tom Brady Accomplishment

Less than 24 hours after Tom Brady had an abysmal performance on Sunday Night Football, the legendary quarterback made history.

It was announced on Monday that Brady became the first player ever to earn Pro Bowl honors 15 times. Though he’s 44 years old, the seven-time Super Bowl champion continues to play at a high level.

Brady will enter Week 16 of the regular season with 4,348 passing yards and 36 touchdown passes. He’s on track to surpass last year’s touchdown total (40).

Even though Brady made Pro Bowl history this Monday, there aren’t many fans who believe he cares about this accomplishment. That’s because he doesn’t participate in exhibition games.

When was the last time he actually attended one? 2005? Damn NFL, take the hint. https://t.co/lZZQQ8TRai — Blake Rubin (@BlakeRubin94) December 20, 2021

Even when he lose he still wins at the end https://t.co/XCyJ6Sq4xt — DJ 🎅🏾🐐 (@kinggoatdjj) December 20, 2021

Another reason to solidify him as the goat? Why not https://t.co/umyxdvVBbb — Prez (@MajorReagan) December 20, 2021

A few years ago, former Patriots linebacker Brandon Spikes shared an awesome story involving Brady’s thoughts on the Pro Bowl.

“I’d been playing off the charts. And I didn’t get picked to go to the Pro Bowl,” Spikes said, via Saturday Tradition. “I was moping around, actually in tears, and a few guys were trying to lift me up, like, ‘It’s gonna be alright man. We’ve got to worry about what’s in front of us.’ Then The Pharaoh himself walks up to me—I used to call Brady The Pharaoh and he hated that—Brady walks up to me and says, ‘Hey B, you think I play this s–t to go to Pro Bowls? Get it together. Get your head up. We’re trying to win rings. That’s what it is here.’”

To make a long story short, Brady is only focused on making the Super Bowl.