NFL World Reacts To Leonard Fournette Practice Fight News

Tempers flared during Thursday's joint practice between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans.

According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette and Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons got into a fight.

Fournette and Simmons were both throwing punches.

Some fans are eager to see the footage of this scuffle between Fournette and Simmons.

Davenport didn't reveal who won this fight at Thursday's practice. Most fans put their money on Simmons.

"Top 3 guy in the NFL on the would not fight list…Big Jeff Simmons," one fan said.

Another fan wrote, "Does Leonard Fournette have a death wish?"

Simmons, who earned Pro Bowl honors last season, is a 6-foot-4 defensive lineman who weighs over 300 pounds. There aren't many NFL players who can match his stature.

Kudos to Fournette for holding his ground, but he may want to stay out of Simmons' way.