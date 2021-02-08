NFL World Reacts To Leonard Fournette’s Big Super Bowl

Leonard Fournette is already regarded as one of the toughest running backs in the league. Playoff Lenny, meanwhile, is a totally different beast.

While most of the credit for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ run to the Super Bowl has gone to Tom Brady, and rightfully so, Fournette deserves praise for the way he’s played this postseason.

Coming into the Super Bowl, Fournette had 313 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in three postseason games with the Buccaneers. It’s very apparent that all that momentum carried over into tonight’s game.

Fournette has been the unsung hero of the Buccaneers’ offense tonight, as he currently has 70 rushing yards, 46 receiving yards and a touchdown. His rushing touchdown in the third quarter blew open the score.

Tampa Bay managed to sign Fournette after he was released from Jacksonville last offseason. It turned out to be a huge pickup for Bruce Arians’ squad.

Believe it or not, Fournette has joined Larry Fitzgerald and Terrell Davis as the only players to score a touchdown in four games within a single postseason.

Since the Buccaneers have such a commanding lead in this game, Fournette will most likely see plenty of carries down the stretch.

We’ll see if Fournette can put the finishing touches on Super Bowl LV.