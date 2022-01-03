NFL World Reacts To Monday Night’s Antonio Brown Update

Bruce Arians said on Sunday afternoon that Antonio Brown was no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While that may eventually turn true, it has yet to come to fruition.

Brown is officially still a member of the Buccaneers as of Monday night. Tampa Bay did not cut the former superstar wideout, instead electing to keep him on the roster – for now.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers are having discussions with the NFL about how to move forward in this specific situation. It’s plausible Tampa Bay is waiting for the NFL to decide on a potential suspension. Or, perhaps, the Buccaneers are exploring contract language which would help them get out of paying Brown any remaining salary.

Whatever the case may be, Brown is still on the Buccaneers’ roster. This isn’t over just yet. Buckle up.

Bucs did not officially release WR Antonio Brown on today’s wire, per source. There are ongoing discussions with the NFL about how to move ahead in this situation. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2022

It’s worth mentioning Antonio Brown has a supporter in Tom Brady. He didn’t deliver nearly as harsh a statement as Bruce Arians did following Sunday’s game.

“I think everybody should hopefully do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it,” Brady said. “We all love him. We care about him deeply. We wanna see him be his best, and unfortunately, he won’t be with our team. … I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic towards some very difficult things that are happening.”

So how is this going to end? Will the Buccaneers give Antonio Brown a second chance? Or are they simply delaying the inevitable and figuring out a path forward?

Take a look at what fans are saying about Monday night’s Antonio Brown update.

Lmaooo, brady said to bring him back https://t.co/Mqg6IPuSDr — IDC (@NTwoTimes_) January 3, 2022

So basically they don’t want any other team to pick him up! https://t.co/993slV1MyE — Dorian D. Dear (@RealDorianDear) January 3, 2022

Bucs are definitely getting ready to file a grievance and want all of their ducks in order.

Don't kid yourselves: Antonio Brown will never play another down in a Bucs uniform https://t.co/2tCiWl2gbr — Tzvi (@TzviLovesSports) January 3, 2022

This whole fiasco isn’t over.

Expect to hear plenty about Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers’ options in coming days.