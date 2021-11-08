NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Antonio Brown News

The Buccaneers offense is elite when it’s at full strength. Unfortunately, Tampa Bay may be without veteran wideout Antonio Brown for a bit longer than previously expected.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced on Monday that Brown is still donning a walking boot, meaning it’s probably a longshot he plays against Washington this Sunday.

Brown is dealing with an ankle injury. He had been using crutches to get around, but eventually moved to a walking boot.

It was previously believed the Bucs’ recent bye would allow Brown enough time to get healthy. But it sounds like he may end up missing another week or two.

“Bruce Arians said Antonio Brown is still in a walking boot,” wrote ESPN’s Jenna Laine via Twitter. “He’s less confident about him and Rob Gronkowski returning this week as he is about some other players. He believes Richard Sherman will be good to go.”

The last time the Buccaneers took the field – without Antonio Brown, that is – they were beat by a Trevor Siemian-led New Orleans Saints team. It was an ugly outing by the 2020-21 champs.

Buccaneers fans are starting to get worried about Brown’s status.

Others think this opens the door for the Buccaneers to make a run after Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ is expected to become a free agent on Tuesday after he clears waivers. Tampa Bay could be a landing spot.

OBJ to Tampa Bay makes too much sense, especially if Antonio Browns ends up missing the next few weeks.

For now, Tom Brady will have to rely on Mike Evans and Chris Godwin this Sunday versus Washington.