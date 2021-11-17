NFL World Reacts To More Bad Buccaneers Injury News

On Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned they will be without Richard Sherman for at least a few weeks after he suffered another injury.

Sherman missed Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team with an undisclosed injury. On Tuesday, he was diagnosed with a grade 2 calf strain, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said the injury will cost Sherman “a few weeks,” before he is able to return to the lineup. Given the vast number of injuries the Buccaneers have suffered this season, fans were devastated to see yet another.

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

“We talked about this possibility this morning. Unfortunately Sherman may not play again for the Bucs. Fortunately, SMB & C. Davis should return,” one Buccaneers fan said.

Other fans think it’s about time for Sherman to hang up his cleats given the fact he hasn’t been able to stay healthy this season.

“Sadly I think he’s done very soon,” one fan said.

Other fans noted that the Buccaneers have been through a number of injuries – especially to the defensive backs – this year.

“Bucs going out toughhhh,” said another fan.

Tampa Bay fell to Washington in a surprising upset. Tom Brady and company still sit atop the NFC South despite the 29-19 loss, but don’t have a lot of margin for error at this point.

The entire division is separated by just two games. Up next for the Buccaneers is a battle against the New York Giants.