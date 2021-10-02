The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Bad Rob Gronkowski Injury News

Rob Gronkowski warming up before the NFC Championship.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to their NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has been officially ruled out for this Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. If that wasn’t bad enough, it’s possible he may have to miss additional time due to his current injury.

Last weekend, Gronkowski took a brutal shot to his ribs. He managed to return to the game, but he was unable to participate in practice this week.

Gronkowski’s initial X-rays were clean, but the follow-up MRIs were not. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the All-Pro tight end suffered multiple fractured ribs that could sideline him for multiple weeks.

One of Schefter’s sources said that Tampa Bay didn’t immediately rule out Gronkowski because he’s so tough.

“We held out hope all week he’d be ready,” Schefter’s source said. “He’s a different breed.”

Buccaneers fans are obviously concerned about Gronkowski. While they would love to see him on the field this Sunday, they prefer that he rests until he’s close to 100 percent.

“Not good. He’s been playing great,” one fan tweeted. “Rest up. Get healthy. Time for Brate and that 1st rounder to set up (O.J.). Go Bucs.”

On the other hand, there are several people applauding Gronk’s toughness. After all, he returned to last week’s game despite suffering fractured ribs.

Gronkowski has found the fountain of youth this season, hauling in 16 passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns.

Hopefully, Gronkowski can make a full recovery and return to the field in the near future.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.