NFL World Reacts To Bad Rob Gronkowski Injury News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has been officially ruled out for this Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. If that wasn’t bad enough, it’s possible he may have to miss additional time due to his current injury.

Last weekend, Gronkowski took a brutal shot to his ribs. He managed to return to the game, but he was unable to participate in practice this week.

Gronkowski’s initial X-rays were clean, but the follow-up MRIs were not. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the All-Pro tight end suffered multiple fractured ribs that could sideline him for multiple weeks.

One of Schefter’s sources said that Tampa Bay didn’t immediately rule out Gronkowski because he’s so tough.

“We held out hope all week he’d be ready,” Schefter’s source said. “He’s a different breed.”

Bucs’ TE Rob Gronkowski suffered multiple fractured ribs last Sunday that threaten to sideline him for multiple weeks, sources tell ESPN. Initial X-rays were clean but follow up MRIs were not. “We held out hope all week he’d be ready,” said one source. “He’s a different breed.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2021

Buccaneers fans are obviously concerned about Gronkowski. While they would love to see him on the field this Sunday, they prefer that he rests until he’s close to 100 percent.

“Not good. He’s been playing great,” one fan tweeted. “Rest up. Get healthy. Time for Brate and that 1st rounder to set up (O.J.). Go Bucs.”

Not good. Hes been playing great. Rest up. Get healthy. Time for Brate and that 1st rounder to set up (O.J.). Go Bucs. Roll Tide. https://t.co/naJJl63xPQ — Steven Stripling (@bamastrip) October 2, 2021

On the other hand, there are several people applauding Gronk’s toughness. After all, he returned to last week’s game despite suffering fractured ribs.

Yikes. Multiple fractured ribs for Gronk.

Tough dude. https://t.co/hE6W7vrN2x — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) October 2, 2021

Gronkowski has found the fountain of youth this season, hauling in 16 passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns.

Hopefully, Gronkowski can make a full recovery and return to the field in the near future.