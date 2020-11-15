NFL World Reacts To Ronald Jones’ Crazy Touchdown Run

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones added his name into the NFL history books today.

In the second half against the Carolina Panthers, Jones took a handoff from Tom Brady at the 2-yard line and scrambled up the middle, finding a hole and breaking free. A Panthers defender tried to chase him down but failed to tackle him.

Jones took the ball 98 yards for a touchdown, making history in the process. He became only the fourth player in NFL history to pull off a run of 98 yards or more.

Hall of Fame RB Tony Dorsett ripped a 99-yarder way back in 1982. 21 years later, Green Bay Packers legend Ahman Green ran one for 98 yards and a score in 2003. And just last year, Titans RB Derrick Henry had a 99-yard touchdown en route to winning the NFL rushing title.

Fans have taken to Twitter to offer congratulations and marvel at how incredible and historic Ronald Jones’ run was.

Ronald Jones has finally unlocked his USC potential pic.twitter.com/1R6AtH6frr — Ashlie (@EMT_Ashlie) November 15, 2020

RONALD JONES TO THE CRIB 98 YARDS #CARvsTB pic.twitter.com/A2G8c1wtOj — Dylan (@dylnlowe) November 15, 2020

In one carry, Ronald Jones just gained 93 more yards than the @Buccaneers had all last week. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 15, 2020

Unfortunately, some people were less thrilled by Jones’ historic run. Aside from Panthers fans, a number of people opted noted to start him in fantasy today. Ouch.

When hes riding my bench in fantasy pic.twitter.com/6knTkbnNAt — Stephen A Spliff (@FADETREY1000) November 15, 2020

Fantasy owners after benching him this week pic.twitter.com/6HOjY8Qjpi — NickMan 🤷‍♂️🦃 #ExtendAllenRobinson (@FBALLSZNBBY) November 15, 2020

Few tweets have aged as poorly as this one though:

You just can’t play Ronald Jones anymore. Few players have hurt their team more than he has this year — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) November 15, 2020

The touchdown gave Jones a new career high and was his fourth 100-yard game of the season. Considering that he had fumbled early on in the game, he got himself out of the doghouse very quickly with this one.

Is Ronald Jones a must-start in fantasy football from this point forward?