NFL World Reacts To Ronald Jones’ Crazy Touchdown Run

Tom Brady reacts to Ronald Jones' touchdown run.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 15: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after a 98-yard touchdown run by Ronald Jones II #27 during their NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones added his name into the NFL history books today.

In the second half against the Carolina Panthers, Jones took a handoff from Tom Brady at the 2-yard line and scrambled up the middle, finding a hole and breaking free. A Panthers defender tried to chase him down but failed to tackle him.

Jones took the ball 98 yards for a touchdown, making history in the process. He became only the fourth player in NFL history to pull off a run of 98 yards or more.

Hall of Fame RB Tony Dorsett ripped a 99-yarder way back in 1982. 21 years later, Green Bay Packers legend Ahman Green ran one for 98 yards and a score in 2003. And just last year, Titans RB Derrick Henry had a 99-yard touchdown en route to winning the NFL rushing title.

Fans have taken to Twitter to offer congratulations and marvel at how incredible and historic Ronald Jones’ run was.

Unfortunately, some people were less thrilled by Jones’ historic run. Aside from Panthers fans, a number of people opted noted to start him in fantasy today. Ouch.

Few tweets have aged as poorly as this one though:

The touchdown gave Jones a new career high and was his fourth 100-yard game of the season. Considering that he had fumbled early on in the game, he got himself out of the doghouse very quickly with this one.

Is Ronald Jones a must-start in fantasy football from this point forward?


