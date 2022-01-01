NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Bruce Arians News

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians will be on the sideline on Sunday against the Jets.

The organization announced via Twitter that he and receivers coach Kevin Garver will be able to coach.

HC Bruce Arians and WRs coach Kevin Garver will coach Sunday against the Jets. We've also activated two players from the reserve/COVID-19 list and elevated four from the practice squad. — xz – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 1, 2022

Arians and Garver tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week but due to the new protocols, they’re now able to come out after five days if they test negative, as opposed to 10.

The NFL world was relieved to see that Arians will be back on the sideline.

Tampa Bay is fresh off a 32-6 win over Carolina last week, which got its record to 11-4.

The Bucs already have a playoff spot locked up but they’re also trying to get that top seed in the NFC. If that happens, they’ll get a first-round bye as only one team now gets that honor.

Receiver Mike Evans could also be returning for the Bucs on Sunday. He missed last Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury but seems like a game-time decision as of right now.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.