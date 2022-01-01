The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Bruce Arians News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians before a game.TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 16: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm-ups before a preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians will be on the sideline on Sunday against the Jets.

The organization announced via Twitter that he and receivers coach Kevin Garver will be able to coach.

Arians and Garver tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week but due to the new protocols, they’re now able to come out after five days if they test negative, as opposed to 10.

The NFL world was relieved to see that Arians will be back on the sideline.

Tampa Bay is fresh off a 32-6 win over Carolina last week, which got its record to 11-4.

The Bucs already have a playoff spot locked up but they’re also trying to get that top seed in the NFC. If that happens, they’ll get a first-round bye as only one team now gets that honor.

Receiver Mike Evans could also be returning for the Bucs on Sunday. He missed last Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury but seems like a game-time decision as of right now.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.