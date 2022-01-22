The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Leonard Fournette News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette.

On Saturday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some great news about running back Leonard Fournette.

After missing the last few weeks of the regular season with a hamstring injury, the Bucs thought Fournette would be able to go last weekend. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to get right in time for a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

That extra week gave Fournette some more time to heal. On Saturday afternoon, the Buccaneers announced Fournette has officially been activated and he will play against the Los Angeles Rams.

It’s safe to say fans were pleased with the news.

“COMEBACK Playoff Lenny,” one fan said.

“We need him Sunday in a big way. Let’s go,” said another fan.

“Oh yeah my bucs by 14 tomorrow,” said another fan.

Tampa Bay and Los Angeles will kick off in fewer than 24 hours with a trip to the NFC title game on the line.

Playoff Lenny should give the Buccaneers a nice boost. But will Tom Brady and company get the win?

