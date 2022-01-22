NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Spun

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut running back Le’Veon Bell in order to make room for starter Leonard Fournette.

Fournette was activated from injured reserve on Saturday afternoon and cutting Bell was the corresponding move.

Bell played three games with the Bucs after being signed back in December. He only had 18 rushing yards on eight carries, but did have a receiving touchdown in one of those games.

This was the second time Bell was cut this season after he spent time with the Baltimore Ravens. He had 83 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries with them.

The NFL world felt a bit bad for Bell when this news came out.

The Bucs take on the Rams on Sunday as they’re trying to get back to the NFC Championship Game for the second year in a row.

Having Fournette back healthy will give them a higher chance at succeeding with that goal.

Kickoff will be at 3 p.m. ET.

