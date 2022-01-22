NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Tom Brady News

Earlier Saturday morning, NFL insider Jason La Canfora issued a report suggesting Tom Brady’s last game could come this weekend.

La Canfora cited several sources – including some “very close to the quarterback” – that suggested Brady might be in his last season. Some Buccaneers teammates are reportedly “bracing” for the quarterback to step away after the 2021 season.

“Nothing’s been said, but there is a sense among some guys in the locker room that this is it, one way or the other,” one source told La Canfora. “It’s just little things here or there they are picking up on. Maybe it turns out to be nothing.”

More than a few fans have heard these retirement rumors about Brady for years and are ready to just wait for him to make a decision on his own.

"Lmao here we go again," said one fan.

“A 44 year old with 7 rings retiring would be incredibly not shocking! There is nothing of substance here,” said another fan.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said he would be “shocked” if Brady doesn’t return next season.

“The question of whether Tom Brady will surprise everyone and retire has bubbled up in recent days. Bucs coach Bruce Arians has chimed in, saying he’ll be ‘shocked’ if Brady isn’t back in 2022,” Pro Football Talk said.

Right now, Brady’s focus is on taking down the Los Angeles Rams. If the Buccaneers lose, though, the speculation will begin once again.