The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Antonio Brown News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown against the Panthers.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

At first, it seemed obvious that Antonio Brown’s outburst on Sunday afternoon would not only end his tenure with the Bucs, but his NFL career in general.

That might not be the case though, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson. Anderson tweeted today that Brown could get another gig in the NFL if he wants to keep playing.

“If Antonio Brown wants a job on another team in the NFL, he can have one. That is not an opinion. That is what I know,” Anderson said.

Currently, Brown has not been released by the Buccaneers, likely due to red tape. However, the possibility he could eventually play elsewhere has the NFL world chattering.

While there may be some who are incredulous that an NFL team would choose to employ Brown at this point, further examination of those quote-tweeting Anderson’s original tweet shows why this is reportedly the case.

Just look at all the fans of different organizations asking for their favorite team to take a shot on the mercurial wide receiver.

Do you think Antonio Brown has taken his last NFL snap?

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.