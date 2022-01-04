NFL World Reacts To Surprising Antonio Brown News

At first, it seemed obvious that Antonio Brown’s outburst on Sunday afternoon would not only end his tenure with the Bucs, but his NFL career in general.

That might not be the case though, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson. Anderson tweeted today that Brown could get another gig in the NFL if he wants to keep playing.

“If Antonio Brown wants a job on another team in the NFL, he can have one. That is not an opinion. That is what I know,” Anderson said.

Currently, Brown has not been released by the Buccaneers, likely due to red tape. However, the possibility he could eventually play elsewhere has the NFL world chattering.

Anderon is in the know and what she has just said is sad about him having a job in the league. People need to stop enabling him just because of his talent. https://t.co/3aBbZZSdmK — Rick Seara (@rssports2) January 4, 2022

How is this even possible at this point? https://t.co/Td8sDMCKnk — G.T. Julian Guilarte (@JulianGuilarte1) January 4, 2022

Can you as a team Antonio Brown happy for 5 weeks? Seems plausible Then immediately run away. Time is your enemy https://t.co/7G6RBaBWG7 — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) January 4, 2022

If the Buccaneers eventually waive him, will be interesting to see if a playoff team claims him https://t.co/Fu70Zaf2ih — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) January 4, 2022

Any team that signs Antonio Brown is insane. You just can't go there with him after that display on Sunday https://t.co/eZMkyM9eWN — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) January 4, 2022

If you're one receiver away from the Super Bowl in your mind, you're having that discussion. Whether it makes sense or not. https://t.co/UrymyV1iHN — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 4, 2022

While there may be some who are incredulous that an NFL team would choose to employ Brown at this point, further examination of those quote-tweeting Anderson’s original tweet shows why this is reportedly the case.

Just look at all the fans of different organizations asking for their favorite team to take a shot on the mercurial wide receiver.

Do you think Antonio Brown has taken his last NFL snap?