NFL World Reacts To The Bruce Arians Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got hit hard by the injury bug in recent weeks, but the worst injury that anyone on the team suffered might be to head coach Bruce Arians.

According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, Arians has been dealing with an Achilles injury and has been keeping it “under wraps” for the last few weeks. Unfortunately, Arians apparently aggravated the injury last week.

Per the report, it’s a “partial rupture” that is giving Arians some problems. But if it fully ruptures, Arians will need immediate surgery on it.

While we’ve seen coaches get hit on the sidelines or even suffer health problems in-game, it’s pretty unprecedented for a coach to suffer that kind of injury. NFL fans can hardly believe what they’ve read this morning:

I had to read this twice and than a third time. I've near heard of this before. https://t.co/XGii3SJPdu — y-James A. Brown (@jamesbrowntv) January 2, 2022

Damn even they coach got hurt goddamn https://t.co/d6nlIYilcE — WS CHAMPS BABY (@LaflareTMC) January 2, 2022

Wow !!! He’s been through it recently https://t.co/zggkxCvdB6 — Brenden Ertle (@BrendenErtle) January 2, 2022

Bruce Arians has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers within striking distance of the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC playoffs. They’ve already secured the NFC South and a home playoff game.

However, the Buccaneers are dealing with several injuries at key positions right now. The last thing they need is for Arians himself to be out of commission while they try to position themselves in the postseason.

If Arians is forced to undergo surgery, he might not be able to coach on the sidelines moving forward.

This is definitely a story worth keeping an eye on over the next few days – or even hours.