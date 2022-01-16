NFL World Reacts To The Bucs Devastating Injury News

One of the Bucs’ best offensive linemen could be out for the rest of the contest against the Eagles.

Starting right tackle Tristan Wirfs suffered an ankle injury on the first series of the game and had to be helped into the locker room.

He’s officially listed as questionable to return.

#Bucs All-Pro RT Tristan Wirfs suffered an ankle injury and is questionable to return. He's in the locker room. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2022

If Wirfs isn’t able to come back, that would be another blow to Tampa Bay’s offense. The team is already without both Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette due to injuries that were suffered last month.

Godwin is out for the season with a torn ACL, while Fournette wasn’t able to suit up despite practicing this week.

Wirfs started every game during the regular season and did a stellar job protecting Brady’s strong side.

The NFL world is hoping that Wirfs is okay after that scary injury.

All Pro RT Tristan Wirfs appears to have injured his knee and is helped off the field. injury bug finally bites the Bucs beat offensive lineman and it doesn't look good. He's never missed a snap in his career. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 16, 2022

Tampa marches down the field pretty easy on their first drive but with Tristan Wirfs getting hurt it makes me wonder how far this team will go with all the injuries piling up. #Bucs — Sports Talk (@NFLBHST) January 16, 2022

Tristan Wirfs’ injury is more impactful to the Bucs offense than any skill player they’re missing, sorry. — Christoph (@Dufficy716) January 16, 2022

Tristan Wirfs down for Tampa Bay. Could be a huge loss depending on the severity of the injury. — Louie DiBiase (@DiBiaseLOE) January 16, 2022

The fact that #Bucs OL Tristan Wirfs has played every snap in his first two seasons until this injury is insane. — Ryan Powers (@ryanpowrs) January 16, 2022

Bucs All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs is being helped off the field right now. He's limping gingerly. The offensive line has been the Bucs' strength all year in the face of all these injuries at the skill positions, and now this. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 16, 2022

Tristan Wirfs, in just his second year, was named First Team All-Pro days ago. Whether it’s in this game or in subsequent rounds, his absence will be significant. We hope this injury doesn’t keep him out long 🙏🏽 https://t.co/A0MMCEsznu — Geauxing, Geauxing, Gooner Podcast (@GGGoonerPod) January 16, 2022

Tristan Wirfs will be a massive miss for the Bucs, hope it's not a bad injury 🙏 — 𝙇𝙤𝙜𝙖𝙣 (@LoganLFC_) January 16, 2022

Josh Wells will play in his place if Wirfs isn’t able to come back in.

The game is currently being televised by FOX.