NFL World Reacts To The Bucs Devastating Injury News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet on the sideline.LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: A detailed view of Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets on the team bench ahead of the NFL game between Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

One of the Bucs’ best offensive linemen could be out for the rest of the contest against the Eagles.

Starting right tackle Tristan Wirfs suffered an ankle injury on the first series of the game and had to be helped into the locker room.

He’s officially listed as questionable to return.

If Wirfs isn’t able to come back, that would be another blow to Tampa Bay’s offense. The team is already without both Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette due to injuries that were suffered last month.

Godwin is out for the season with a torn ACL, while Fournette wasn’t able to suit up despite practicing this week.

Wirfs started every game during the regular season and did a stellar job protecting Brady’s strong side.

The NFL world is hoping that Wirfs is okay after that scary injury.

Josh Wells will play in his place if Wirfs isn’t able to come back in.

The game is currently being televised by FOX.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.