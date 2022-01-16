NFL World Reacts To The Bucs’ Performance On Sunday

The Spun

Tom Brady in the warmups before the Falcons game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took care of business in this afternoon’s wild card game, dominating the Philadelphia Eagles and picking up a 31-15 win.

In reality, the game wasn’t even as close as the final score indicates. Tampa Bay led 31-0 before the Eagles scored two garbage time fourth quarter touchdowns, and the Bucs took their foot off the gas for much of the second half.

Around the NFL, there wasn’t much surprise at the outcome of this game. The Eagles overachieved by even getting into the postseason, while the Bucs are the defending champions and still have Tom Brady.

The result was expected.

Now, the Bucs will wait for the results of this afternoon’s Cowboys-49ers game, which will determine who Tampa Bay hosts next week.

If the third-seeded Cowboys win, that means they’ll travel to Tampa while the top-seeded Packers will host the winner of tomorrow night’s Rams-Cardinals matchup.

However, if the sixth-seeded 49ers pull off the upset, they will be the ones going to Lambeau, while the Rams-Cardinals winner will head to Tampa Bay.

