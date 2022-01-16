NFL World Reacts To The Bucs’ Performance On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took care of business in this afternoon’s wild card game, dominating the Philadelphia Eagles and picking up a 31-15 win.

In reality, the game wasn’t even as close as the final score indicates. Tampa Bay led 31-0 before the Eagles scored two garbage time fourth quarter touchdowns, and the Bucs took their foot off the gas for much of the second half.

Around the NFL, there wasn’t much surprise at the outcome of this game. The Eagles overachieved by even getting into the postseason, while the Bucs are the defending champions and still have Tom Brady.

The result was expected.

Please stop calling it Super Wild Card Weekend. https://t.co/eDoWVeBYoG — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 16, 2022

haters usually have to go win by win to discredit the team or player they are trying to discredit. brady haters have to go super bowl by super bowl. this should tell you everything you need to know. — rohan (@all22nerd) January 16, 2022

The Bucs take care of business #GoBucs Tom Brady: 29/37, 271 yards, 2 TD

Mike Evans: 9 catches, 117 yards, 1 TD pic.twitter.com/opwBrl7Chx — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 16, 2022

In the last 2 games we’ve 2 limited offenses, with specific game plans have to get out of character. Yea, it’s kool to be able to run the ball, make good decisions, & play physical. Only works as long as you’re close. Unfortunately the Bills & Bucs didn’t let it be close. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 16, 2022

Another crazy fact: Brady has played through 20 of his 22 NFL seasons as a starting quarterback. This will be his 17th trip to the divisional playoffs. And if the Bucs win next week, he'll go to his 15th conference title game. https://t.co/CK7YzAg5RR — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 16, 2022

Tom Brady now 29-9 w Bucs and 5-0 in postseason. — Tony Massarotti (@TonyMassarotti) January 16, 2022

Now, the Bucs will wait for the results of this afternoon’s Cowboys-49ers game, which will determine who Tampa Bay hosts next week.

If the third-seeded Cowboys win, that means they’ll travel to Tampa while the top-seeded Packers will host the winner of tomorrow night’s Rams-Cardinals matchup.

However, if the sixth-seeded 49ers pull off the upset, they will be the ones going to Lambeau, while the Rams-Cardinals winner will head to Tampa Bay.