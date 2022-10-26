NFL World Reacts To The Embarrassing Bucs News

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hands the ball off to Leonard Fournette #7 against the New England Patriots during the first quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season has not gone according to plan through seven weeks.

Tampa Bay is only 3-4, and the team's offense has been a shell of what it has been in recent years. The Bucs' run game has been particularly impotent.

Currently, Tampa Bay is averaging 64.4 rushing yards per game, which would be the worst per game average in NFL history by a full two yards. There's time to turn this around, but the Bucs have been downright awful on the ground so far.

Some fans putting the blame on offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

"FIRE LEFTWICH," said one Bucs fan with the Twitter name "Bruce Arians Pls Come Back.

"Leftwich and Bowles gone by week 9 or we riot," said another fan.

"Laugh if you’re going to run the ball on first down no matter what," one fan said while including a GIF of Leftwich laughing.

Others are arguing that an offensive line that has been hit hard by injuries is the main culprit

"Worst O Line in Football," said one Twitter user.

Not surprisingly, there are non-Bucs fans in the comments and quote-tweets who are simply just enjoying seeing Tom Brady's team struggle.

Tampa Bay's next two games are against the Rams and Ravens, two teams ranked in the top 10 in the league in run defense. We'll see if they can get things turned around.