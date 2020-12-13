The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Leonard Fournette News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette appears to have landed himself in head coach Bruce Arians’ doghouse. He was a late, healthy scratch today in what was listed as a “coach’s decision.”

Fournette had a couple of good games earlier in the year, but has just one touchdown since October. He has been the No. 2 back behind Ronald Jones but has given up a bunch of touches to LeSean McCoy as well.

In 10 games, Fournette has 69 carries for 271 yards and three touchdowns. He has 28 receptions for 171 receiving yards too.

But Fournette’s opportunity with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after disappointing in Jacksonville just hasn’t re-energized his career like we thought it would. On social media, the consensus appears to be that being a healthy scratch could spell the end of his NFL career.

On the fantasy football side of things though, people are rushing to start Ronald Jones given the prospect of a heavier workload for him.

Leonard Fournette was the No. 4 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2017 NFL Draft. The team passed up on the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Jamal Adams and Christian McCaffrey to get him.

Fournette was able to produce for Jacksonville early on, but injuries and disciplinary troubles saw the team lose faith in him before trading him to Tampa Bay this past offseason.

If things don’t work out for Fournette in Tampa Bay, his long-term NFL future could be in jeopardy.


