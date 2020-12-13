NFL World Reacts To The Leonard Fournette News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette appears to have landed himself in head coach Bruce Arians’ doghouse. He was a late, healthy scratch today in what was listed as a “coach’s decision.”

Fournette had a couple of good games earlier in the year, but has just one touchdown since October. He has been the No. 2 back behind Ronald Jones but has given up a bunch of touches to LeSean McCoy as well.

In 10 games, Fournette has 69 carries for 271 yards and three touchdowns. He has 28 receptions for 171 receiving yards too.

But Fournette’s opportunity with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after disappointing in Jacksonville just hasn’t re-energized his career like we thought it would. On social media, the consensus appears to be that being a healthy scratch could spell the end of his NFL career.

Leonard Fournette a HEALTHY SCRATCH. Yeah that man career might be officially be done yikes 😬😬 — Frank Lucas (@Luke_The_Duke00) December 13, 2020

Wild Fournette had his career best year last year and now he probably doesn’t play much again for rest of his career……this machine that is NFL eat people up and spit em out — James (@Chillednigga317) December 13, 2020

On the fantasy football side of things though, people are rushing to start Ronald Jones given the prospect of a heavier workload for him.

This means there may be extra opportunities for Ronald Jones today! pic.twitter.com/tMk9Mag55G — a sad man #BLM (@SpringMustachio) December 13, 2020

ROJO SHOW — MQF Michigan is a Basketball School (4-5) (@Fohlzy) December 13, 2020

Leonard Fournette was the No. 4 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2017 NFL Draft. The team passed up on the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Jamal Adams and Christian McCaffrey to get him.

Fournette was able to produce for Jacksonville early on, but injuries and disciplinary troubles saw the team lose faith in him before trading him to Tampa Bay this past offseason.

If things don’t work out for Fournette in Tampa Bay, his long-term NFL future could be in jeopardy.