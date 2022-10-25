NFL World Reacts To The Mike Evans, Referee News

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The NFL has released an official statement on the video of Mike Evans appearing to sign an autograph for a referee following Sunday's game.

According to the league, the tunnel interaction between Evans and officials Jeff Lamberth and Tripp Sutter "did not involve a request by the game officials for an autograph."

Not surprisingly, it doesn't seem like most fans and some media members are buying what the NFL is attempting to sell.

"What were they doing then? Getting Evans to sign his voter registration card? Library card? Getting his phone number? C'mon man," said Twitter user @KCBoricua71.

"Yea nothing to see here. Totally expect @NFLOfficiating to make them the Super Bowl crew," added Cards & Culture's David Folse.

"So now we go from one question (why did refs ask for an autograph) to two questions (why did they ask for autograph and if it wasn’t an autograph, what was it then?) Another dub for the NFL communications department," contributed Twitter user Ryan Gray.

"For transparency it would be nice if the league explained what exactly happened. That of course won’t happen," added FOX 5 Atlanta's Josh Voight.

You can forgive people for not thinking the NFL is being forthright here.