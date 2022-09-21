NFL World Reacts To The Mike Evans Salary News
Mike Evans' suspension will not be as costly as it could have been, thanks to some contract restructuring.
Because Evans reduced his base salary to $1.12 million earlier this offseason, he will "only" lose $62,222. Had Evans' salary remained unchanged, he'd be out over 700 grand.
With such a noticeable monetary difference, it's no surprise that this news has elicited plenty of reactions from fans and analysts alike.
It's crazy to say that missing out on $62,000 isn't that big of a deal, but when you're an NFL player and you could have lost almost three-quarters of a million, it is an acceptable take.
Evans will miss this week's game against the Green Bay Packers after being ejected in Week 2 for striking New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore during a scuffle.
He will be able to return against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.