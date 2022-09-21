NFL World Reacts To The Mike Evans Salary News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers completes a reception for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Mike Evans' suspension will not be as costly as it could have been, thanks to some contract restructuring.

Because Evans reduced his base salary to $1.12 million earlier this offseason, he will "only" lose $62,222. Had Evans' salary remained unchanged, he'd be out over 700 grand.

With such a noticeable monetary difference, it's no surprise that this news has elicited plenty of reactions from fans and analysts alike.

It's crazy to say that missing out on $62,000 isn't that big of a deal, but when you're an NFL player and you could have lost almost three-quarters of a million, it is an acceptable take.

Evans will miss this week's game against the Green Bay Packers after being ejected in Week 2 for striking New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore during a scuffle.

He will be able to return against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.