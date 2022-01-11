NFL World Reacts To The Rob Gronkowski Sideline Video

The Spun

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski earned a pair of major incentives on Sunday, picking up an extra $1 million in the process.

Gronkowski needed seven receptions and 85 receiving yards in order to reach the benchmarks for both bonuses. He easily surpassed the yardage number early in the game, but in the fourth quarter, was still one catch away.

In a new video, Gronkowski can be seen asking Tom Brady to stay in so he can get his final reception. Brady obliged, hitting his friend and trusted pass catcher on a short route to secure the bag.

The video of Gronkowski asking for another throw his way and then celebrating his accomplishment has gone viral, and it’s pretty classic Gronk.

It also is interesting to watch, considering the fact Antonio Brown was released after last week’s meltdown with some incentive money still within reach.

Gronkowski finished the season with 802 yards and six touchdowns on 55 catches, his best stats since 2017.

He and the Bucs begin their playoff march this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

