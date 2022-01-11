NFL World Reacts To The Rob Gronkowski Sideline Video

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski earned a pair of major incentives on Sunday, picking up an extra $1 million in the process.

Gronkowski needed seven receptions and 85 receiving yards in order to reach the benchmarks for both bonuses. He easily surpassed the yardage number early in the game, but in the fourth quarter, was still one catch away.

In a new video, Gronkowski can be seen asking Tom Brady to stay in so he can get his final reception. Brady obliged, hitting his friend and trusted pass catcher on a short route to secure the bag.

The video of Gronkowski asking for another throw his way and then celebrating his accomplishment has gone viral, and it’s pretty classic Gronk.

It also is interesting to watch, considering the fact Antonio Brown was released after last week’s meltdown with some incentive money still within reach.

This is a delightful watch & illustrative of how Gronk’s carefree attitude is like armor when it comes to million dollar incentives and the pressure of big games. https://t.co/A4VcfrP4Wp — Wildes (@kevinwildes) January 11, 2022

This is why you research player incentives for your player props bets in Week 18. https://t.co/I3SGDRu6m5 — Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) January 11, 2022

They so calm about a million dollars lol https://t.co/TFcr3p2UUi — Bando On Brand🎯📈🌱Ⓥ (@randon_moore123) January 11, 2022

AB somewhere punching air https://t.co/nOl4oOgEdi — Darrin 🏁 (@SirSauceAlotx) January 11, 2022

While AB is somewhere listening to Yeezy hymns…hate to see it https://t.co/edXMyw9LQ5 — Cece (@3rdLetterTwice_) January 11, 2022

This happening a week after the whole AB fiasco looks grimy https://t.co/kRcqyptQZG — MAMBA FOREVER (@ShawnTheGoodKid) January 11, 2022

AB punching air rn https://t.co/PgJTUtXboQ — David (@DVAG_12) January 11, 2022

Gronkowski finished the season with 802 yards and six touchdowns on 55 catches, his best stats since 2017.

He and the Bucs begin their playoff march this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.