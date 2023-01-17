NFL World Reacts To The Russell Gage Announcement

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers players look on during an injury timeout for Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage left Monday night's game against the Cowboys in a stretcher. He was then taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Moments ago, the Buccaneers provided an update on Gage's health.

"After suffering a neck injury and concussion during the fourth quarter of last night's game, Russell was taken to a local hospital where he remained overnight for additional testing and observation," the team's statement read. "Russell has had movement in all extremities and will continue to undergo additional testing today. We will provide additional information as it becomes available."

NFL fans are glad that Gage has movement in all of his extremities. That being said, they're still waiting for more good news.

"Great news to hear he has movement in all extremities. Continued prayers for Russell Gage," one fan said.

"Glad he's okay," another fan tweeted. "That hit was scary."

"That's good. It was looking a little scary last night," a third fan wrote.

Gage just wrapped up his first season with the Buccaneers.

We're wishing Gage a full and speedy recovery.