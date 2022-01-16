The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Ryan Jensen Injury News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet on the sideline.LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: A detailed view of Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets on the team bench ahead of the NFL game between Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look like they’re going to steamroll the Philadelphia Eagles and advance to the Divisional Round. But they may find themselves without star center Ryan Jensen due to an injury he just sustained.

After the Bucs scored their second touchdown of the day in the first quarter, Jensen went down to the ground. By the looks of things, he was in all kinds of pain with an unspecified injury.

Earlier in the quarter, the Bucs lost All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs to an ankle injury. Losing Jensen as well could spell bad news for the Buccaneers in the next round of the playoffs.

Many are noticing just how bad of a spot the Buccaneers might find themselves in if those injuries are long-term. On Twitter, Buccaneers fans are practically speechless:

Not everyone is crying for Ryan Jensen. He’s a controversial player who has been accused a number of times of playing dirty.

But Jensen is coming off a Pro Bowl season and has missed only a handful of snaps since joining the Bucs in 2018. There’s no denying that he’s an impact player for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Tampa Bay did an excellent job of making it into the postseason with only minimal injuries at their key positions. It would be stunning if injuries finally started mounting DURING their playoff run of all times.

UPDATE: Jensen has returned to the game.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.