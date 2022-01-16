NFL World Reacts To The Ryan Jensen Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look like they’re going to steamroll the Philadelphia Eagles and advance to the Divisional Round. But they may find themselves without star center Ryan Jensen due to an injury he just sustained.

After the Bucs scored their second touchdown of the day in the first quarter, Jensen went down to the ground. By the looks of things, he was in all kinds of pain with an unspecified injury.

Earlier in the quarter, the Bucs lost All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs to an ankle injury. Losing Jensen as well could spell bad news for the Buccaneers in the next round of the playoffs.

Many are noticing just how bad of a spot the Buccaneers might find themselves in if those injuries are long-term. On Twitter, Buccaneers fans are practically speechless:

Now C Ryan Jensen is banged up. Bucs are rolling today, but injuries are starting to mount. https://t.co/oWd4AKIRnu — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 16, 2022

Bucs could be without 2 very good starting o-linemen, with Ryan Jensen hurt. Tristan Wirfs' earlier injury doesn't matter much in this game, since the RT only has to block (mostly) Ryan Kerrigan, but if Jensen can't return, that'll sting. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) January 16, 2022

As I type this… Ryan Jensen is down and in some serious pain. The injuries have gotten to a point where I have nothing else to say. It’s pretty much historic at this point. 😢 https://t.co/sO09NdzcVH — BucsBanter (@BucsBanter) January 16, 2022

Tristan Wirfs hadn't missed a snap in the last two season. He is questionable to return with an ankle injury Ryan Jensen had played 81 straight games. He is now down with an injury The Bucs offensive line is getting banged up. pic.twitter.com/RcOkwAELH3 — DRF Sports (@DRF_Sports) January 16, 2022

Not everyone is crying for Ryan Jensen. He’s a controversial player who has been accused a number of times of playing dirty.

But Jensen is coming off a Pro Bowl season and has missed only a handful of snaps since joining the Bucs in 2018. There’s no denying that he’s an impact player for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Tampa Bay did an excellent job of making it into the postseason with only minimal injuries at their key positions. It would be stunning if injuries finally started mounting DURING their playoff run of all times.

UPDATE: Jensen has returned to the game.