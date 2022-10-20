NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Apology News

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On this week's "Let's Go!" podcast, Tom Brady compared playing in the NFL to military deployment.

"I almost look at like a football season like you're going away on deployment for the military," Brady said. "And it's like, 'Man, here I go again.' The reality is you can really only be authentic to yourself. Right? Whatever you may say -- 'Ah, man, I want to, you know, make sure I spend a little more time doing this during the season,' the reality is, is when it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance -- you're going to end up doing exactly what you've always done, which is why you are who you are."

Prior to fielding questions from the media on Thursday, Brady apologized for what he said on the podcast.

"Earlier this week, I made a statement about playing football and the military," Brady told reporters. "It was a very poor choice of words. I just want to express that to any sentiments out there that people may have taken it in a certain way. So, I apologize."

Football fans are glad Brady has owned up to his recent comments.

"Forgiven. He owned up to it," Jake Rongholt said.

"Much to do about nothing, per usual. But good he owned it and apologized," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"A very nice gesture," a second fan tweeted.

Brady and the Buccaneers are coming off a tough loss to the Steelers. They'll face the Panthers on the road this Sunday.

A win over the Panthers would silence some of the negative noise surrounding the Buccaneers.