NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Pro Bowl News

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady attempts a pass.TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady looks to be out of the Pro Bowl that’s set to take place next Sunday.

The Bucs have announced that Brady will not be playing in it due to an aggravated shoulder injury. Tackle Tristan Wirfs won’t be playing either due to an ankle injury.

With so many retirement rumors surrounding Brady, it makes sense that he doesn’t want to further injure himself in a meaningless game.

It was originally reported over the weekend that Brady would be retiring, but then some conflicting reports came out.

The NFL world isn’t buying that Brady has an aggravated shoulder injury as it didn’t appear on the injury report too often.

Brady’s season came to an end last Sunday when the Bucs lost to the Rams in the NFC Divisional Round, 30-27.

The Bucs came all the way back to tie it at 27 before Rams kicker Matt Gay hit the game-winning kick with no time left.

There’s no timetable for Brady to make a decision on retirement, but it may come sooner rather than later with the offseason looming.

