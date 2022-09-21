NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Recruiting News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Tom Brady isn't just a legendary quarterback, he's also an excellent recruiter.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, wide receiver Cole Beasley revealed that Brady slid into his DMs before he signed a deal with the Buccaneers this week.

"To be honest, I was hitting him up a lot," Beasley told reporters.

Brady didn't just recruit Beasley to Tampa Bay, he managed to persuade Julio Jones to sign with the Buccaneers. NFL fans are giving the veteran signal-caller credit for putting in work on and off the field.

Of course, there are some fans who are cracking jokes about Brady sliding into another player's DM.

"Always shoot your shot," a fan tweeted.

Brady's recruiting skills will end up paying dividends this season.

With Chris Godwin currently injured, the Buccaneers will need Beasley and Jones to make plays in the passing game. They wouldn't be on Tampa Bay's roster if it weren't for Brady sliding in their DMs.