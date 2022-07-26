NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Swimsuit Photo

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

This is turning out to be a big week for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

On Wednesday, Brady and the Buccaneers will officially start training camp. One day later, Brady's clothing line will drop new swim shorts.

Brady's clothing line teased its new item with a picture of him shirtless in the ocean.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion had a hilarious tweet in response to this picture, writing, "This one should go over well in the locker room."

The reactions to Brady's tweet were pretty good.

Brady's clothing line claims that it came up with "the most comfortable swim short you’ll ever wear with shake-to-dry technology and zero water retention."

If fans want to see what the hype is all about, they'll need to spend $95.