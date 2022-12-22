NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Rob Gronkowski Update

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Rob Gronkowski visits "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Noam Galai/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski had NFL fans speculating about his future on Wednesday because he tweeted, "I'm kinda bored."

On Thursday morning, Gronkowski made an appearance on "Up & Adams" to discuss his future. When Kay Adams asked if he'll play professional football again, the All-Pro tight end had a very interesting response.

"No, I'm not playing this year," Gronkowski told Adams. "I can't tell you what I'm going to do next year or the year after - you never know. There could be a slight chance."

Gronkowski then clarified that there's a "small chance" he'll come out of retirement again.

Though nothing is guaranteed, some fans are convinced Gronkowski will be back on a field next season.

Of course, there are a few fans who are tired of Gronkowski's indecisiveness.

"We don’t care," a fan tweeted. "Why do these players insist on dragging their decisions out publicly? Either do it or don’t."

The fact that Gronkowski is even considering a return is pretty interesting. Maybe he'll team up somewhere with Tom Brady.

Gronkowski has 621 career receptions for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns. He's arguably the most dominant tight end of all time.

If Gronkowski does come out of retirement, he'll put his Hall of Fame enshrinement on hold.