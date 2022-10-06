NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Tom Brady Practice News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

After missing Wednesday's practice due to right shoulder and right finger injuries, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is back on the field with his teammates this Thursday.

Brady hurt his shoulder this past Sunday after taking a hit from Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.

NFL reporter Sara Walsh shared a video of Brady throwing a few passes at Thursday's practice.

Despite the recent injury to his shoulder, Brady is on track to play this Sunday against the Falcons. That's obviously music to Buccaneers fans' ears.

"Lemme go drop that QB I grabbed as precaution, that boy ready," one fan said.

"This is just the lead up for a 5 TD performance from the GOAT," another fan wrote.

Of course, there are some conspiracy theorists who believe Brady missed Wednesday's practice for personal reasons.

During the latest episode of the Let's Go! podcast, Brady said his right shoulder will be fine.

"My shoulder’s doing OK,” Brady said. “You know, just some bumps and bruises, and I kind of took a hit there on it. Got some treatment today. Got a little bit last night. So I’m sure I’ll be fine in the end."

Brady's shoulder certainly looked fine this past weekend. He had 385 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Buccaneers will need a sharp performance from Brady this Sunday against the Falcons.